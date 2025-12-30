Virat Kohli's first match for Delhi in the onoing Vija Hazare Trophy (VHT), India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, was his maiden List A match since 2013. The batter had played 195 ODIs in between - the most of any player in world - and showed why is he considered the greatest of all time. Kohli played two matches for Delhi and scored a hundred (131) and a fifty (77), reaching 1,000 runs in the tournament as well. He took only 15 innings to reach the 1000-run mark - joint-fastest along with Devdutt Padikkal.

Kohli joint-fastest to 1,000 runs in VHT

Kohli and Padikkal are the fastest to score 1000 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy - taking 15 innings each. The third and fourth place it occupied by Dinesh Karthik and Wasim Jaffer- both of then took 18 innings to complete 1,000 runs in the tournament history. Between his last List A game in 2013 and the most recent one on Friday (Dec 26), Kohli became a force in not only ODIs but all international cricket, including going past Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds as well. The batter now plays only ODI format for India after announcing his Test retirement earlier this year and calling out time on T20Is after India's World Cup win in 2024.

Kohli to play another match for Delhi in VHT?

Virat Kohli missed Delhi's third game in VHT but is expected to play in the match against Railways on January 6 next year. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley recently confirmed Kohli’s availability to media for the third match and said, “as of now, he is playing. Virat has given his availability for three games.”