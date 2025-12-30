No matches in BPL today? Bangladesh boards postpones games following death of two-time PM Khaleda Zia

The Banglaesh Premier League (BPL) has called off the two games scheduled for Tuesday (Dec 30) following the death of former prime minister Khaleda Zia at the age of 80. The announcement came shortly after the former PM's death which was announced at 6 am local time. Her death has been deteriorating for many days leading to her tragic demise. Khaleda was Bangladesh's first female prime minister and served two terms in that capacity from 1991 to 1996 and 2001 to 2006. The matches scheduled in BPL on Tuesday were Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals and Dhaka Capitals vs Rangpur Riders.

BCB mourns death of former PM Khaleda Zia

"The BCB recalls with gratitude her [Zia's] constant blessings and good wishes for the progress of cricket in this country," read a BCB statement released shortly before the toss of day's first game between the Titans and Royals. “During her tenure as Prime Minister, she provided outstanding support for the development of cricket in Bangladesh, significantly contributing to improvements in cricket infrastructure and the sport's growth nationwide. Her vision and encouragement helped pave the way for many of the advancements the game enjoys today.”

The statement did not feature a new date for the matches but informed that the contests wil be rescheduled soon and the new dates will be communicated in due course.

Who was Khaleda Zia?

Khaleda Zia was wife of former Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman. She was also the chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was founded by her husband, since 1984. She came into politics after her husband's assassination in 1981 and later rose to the post of the prime minister.