Ronaldo says ‘Inshallah’ for 1000-goal target as netizens ask ‘Is he Muslim now?’

Cristiano Ronaldo makes headlines for everything he does or says. While his goal-scoring spree makes him the hot topic to talk about everywhere, his latest interaction during an award speech left the internet in a frenzy. A football legend, who plied his trade across Europe for close to two decades and succeeded like no one else, now features for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League; however, during the recently concluded 2025 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, he said Inshallah, leaving the internet wondering, ‘if he is a Muslim?’

On Sunday (Dec 28), Ronaldo won the Middle East Player of the Year for the third consecutive time, declaring his ambition to reach the 1000-goal mark and becoming the first ever man to do so. Ronaldo, 40, beat prominent names including Salem Al-Dawsari, Riyad Mahrez and his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema for this award, having scored over 40 goals across all competitions for the Saudi side.

Upon receiving the award, Ronaldo delivered an emotional speech, saying, "It's very hard to play more, but my passion is high, and I'm ready to play more. Regardless of whether I play in the Middle East or in Europe, I love playing football, scoring goals and winning trophies.



Ronaldo then revealed his ultimate target - "You all know what my goal is. I want to win more trophies, and I want to score a thousand goals. If I don't get injured, I will definitely score a thousand goals, inshallah,” he added.

His statement, however, broke the internet, with countless users wondering if Ronaldo has embraced Islam. While he smiled and said this on stage, social media users couldn't help but talk about it on their handles.



Inshallah? He's a Muslim now?" one user questioned, while the other one joked, “Every time he says inshallah publicly, he gets a €1M bonus from Saudi.”