Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup chances after Axar Patel injury

With ICC ODI World Cup 2023 just days out from the start, India suffered a huge blow with all-rounder Axar Patel getting injured in the last Super Four match against Bangladesh. Axar, who hit 42 in the match and almost took India home, has been replaced by Washington Sundar in India's Playing XI for the Asia Cup final.

The left-arm spinner suffered 'left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday,' said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a release while giving update about him. While Indian opener Shubman Gill said that Axar's injury is not serious, veteran spinner Ravichandra Ashwin also made a comment.

“I have been playing for the last 14-15 years for Team India. I have had my great moments. I have had my fair share of failures too. But I have tattooed Indian cricket close to my heart. If they require my service even tomorrow, I will be ready and will give my 100 percent,” said Ashwin during a conversation on his YouTube channel.

India have two more spinners in World Cup squad in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. While announcing the squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said that they wanted a off-spinner in the team and hence Yuzvendra Chahal couldn't make the cut. With Axar now injured, there's an outside chance that Ashwin might get considered for the World Cup

There's, however, enough time for Axar before the World Cup actually starts on October 5. India, who are playing Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final on September 17, are also scheduled to play Australia in a three-match ODI series which starts on September 22. After that India will play two warm-up games as well before starting their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia.

The last date to make changes to the team without the International Cricket Council's (ICC) permission is September 28.

