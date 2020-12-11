Verbal jabs from Pulev but Anthony Joshua says he's heard it all before

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua indulged in a verbal spat with Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Friday at their weigh-in for Saturday's title clash.

Also read: NBA star LeBron James named as TIME magazine's Athlete of the Year

Anthony Joshua is putting his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line at Wembley Arena on Saturday. He hit the scales at 17 stone and 2.8 pounds, that was heavier than a year ago when the Briton reclaimed his titles from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, at 16 stone 13, but lighter than the first Ruiz fight where he weighed in at 17 stone nine and suffered a shock defeat.

The Bulgarian, who weighed a pound lighter than the Briton, said that he was in fighting mood.

Also read: 'You’re our Paul Pogba': Piers Morgan gets involved in war of words with Ozil

"I'm amazing. Amazing boxing, amazing style. I'll show the whole world tomorrow that I am much better than him," the Bulgarian told Sky Sports.

"I don't hate him. I tell him three, four, five times that I respect him... I respect that he takes this fight.

"I feel amazing. I am now in paradise. I want to give the people a show because the people need a show because now is pandemic time and only movies not reality. Now we need reality and I show the people. Tomorrow evening, new world champion."

Joshua reacted to Pulev's verbal jibe. "That's just him doing what fighters do," he said. "That doesn't really intimidate me.

"I would have just clapped him in his jaw there and then," added the champion. "But I've got to do it tomorrow.

"I know what he's like, I studied him. He thinks he's a warrior. But I said don't let the guys that you fought gas you up. You're in against a real one now.

"When people come in the ring with me they're confident and then after a few rounds their soul gets destroyed once I see that I can take them out."

(Input from Reuters)