NBA star LeBron James named as TIME magazine's Athlete of the Year

NBA star LeBron James has been named TIME magazine's Athlete of the Year. The basketball player has had a great year on and off the pitch.

LeBron led his team (LA Lakers) to a record-equalling 17th championship title in October during a season amid pandemic. this was LeBron James' fourth NBA Title and fourth Finals MVP Award. He also became the first player in the history of the NBA, to win these awards and title with three different teams. He is currently second to Michael Jordan, who has six titles.

Recently, LeBron extended his stay at the Lakers after signing a two-year deal. Many reports suggest the deal is worth $85 million.

Off the pitch, LeBron has been leading voices in talking against racism and police brutality. Ahead of the US Presidential elections, he set up an organization by the name of "More than A Vote" to increase voter registration and combat systemic, racist voter suppression. This organisation consisted of top Black athletes and artists. They used their social media channels to encourage and educate their followers on how to cast a ballot for this year's election.

"Not only is he the best player," tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who wore masks honouring victims of racial violence during her run to the US Open title in September, told TIME, "but he has the most powerful voice."

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, another athlete to speak out against social injustice, also told TIME: "When I saw across the pond that another top athlete was also fighting for similar causes, I knew, OK, I'm not alone here."