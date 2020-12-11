'You’re our Paul Pogba': Arsenal fan Piers Morgan gets involved in war of words with Mesut Ozil

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil was left out from club's 25-man Premier League squad for the first half of the 2020/21 season. Despite that, the German player has been active on social media supporting his club, fans and other players.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has been struggling in the league this season due to which the many fans have backed the Gunner. '#FreeOzil' trended on social media. Recently, the German showed his thanks for those supporting him on Twitter on Monday.

He captioned a photo of him in front of fans at the Emirates: “The feeling of having fans behind you… #grateful #bestfans #hardtimes.”

This post did not go down well with Piers Morgan, who himself is an Arsenal fan. He took to Twitter and said: “Real Arsenal fans aren’t behind you. You’re our Paul Pogba – massively overpaid, massively under-performing & shockingly overinflated sense of your own importance. #truth.”

Arsenal has been paying a whopping £350,000-per-week to Mesut Ozil amid his poor form and pandemic.

Ozil hit back at Morgan and replied: “Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day? It seems like you’re not a big fan of World Champions.

“I wish you would see as good as you hear things.”