/Vaibhav Suryavanshi to lead India U19 in South Africa ODIs ahead of U19 World Cup

Young Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named captain of the India Under-19 team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, marking another big step in his fast-rising cricket journey. The five-match series will be played from January 3 to 7 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and will serve as key preparation ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Suryavanshi takes charge of the team in the absence of regular captain Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a wrist injury.

Aaron George has been named vice-captain for the ODI series. While Mhatre will miss this assignment, he is expected to recover in time for the Under-19 World Cup later next year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for both the South Africa ODIs and the Under-19 World Cup together, highlighting the importance of planning and balance ahead of the global event. Suryavanshi’s captaincy is seen as a reward for his consistent performances and growing influence over the past season.

The young batter recently caught the spotlight with a stunning innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Representing Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi, he smashed 190 runs off just 84 balls. His knock included 16 fours and 15 sixes and helped Bihar record a huge 397-run victory. During that innings, Suryavanshi also reached his century in just 36 balls, the second-fastest List A hundred by an Indian.

His rise has not been limited to one tournament. Suryavanshi was earlier named Bihar’s vice-captain for the opening rounds of the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season, showing the faith selectors and team officials have in his abilities. His leadership role has steadily grown at both domestic and junior levels.

India will miss Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra on the South Africa tour, as both players are recovering from wrist injuries. They will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for treatment before rejoining the squad for the Under-19 World Cup.