Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history yet again by becoming youngest Indian player to...

Teenage star Vaibhav Suryavanshi is showing no indications of taking his foot off the gas. He keeps rewriting the record books, and at this stage, it appears as though the sky is the limit for the left-handed southpaw batter. Having set the ODI series against England U19 alight with his big-hitting heroics, the left-handed batter is continuing in the same vein in the first Youth Test against England.

Rewriting record books

Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest Indian player to take a wicket in a Youth Test match. He achieved the feat at the age of 14 years and 107 days after he dismissed England's captain Hamza Shaikh. The England captain scored 84 runs from 134 balls. After picking his first wicket, the teenager was overjoyed, and he celebrated ecstatically. He later dismissed Thomas Rew for 34.

Suryavanshi finished with figures of 2/35 from 12 overs. It helped India build a 101-run lead. India had scored 540 runs in the first innings after a brilliant century from captain Ayush Mhatre. England were bowled out for 439 runs. Having struggled in the first innings, where he could only make 14 runs off 13 deliveries, the 14-year-old smashed a half-century in the second innings, securing India's hold on the four-day match.

