Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewarded for superb IPL 2025, included in India U-19 squad for England tour

India’s rising teenage star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been included in the U-19 squad for the England tour after a stellar IPL 2025. Vaibhav playing for Rajasthan Royals scored the fastest hundred in the IPL history by an Indian, smashing a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans in April. He will now board the flight to England next month with Ayush Mhatre leading the Indian side.

Vaibhav rewarded for superb IPL 2025

Bought for INR 11 million in November during the mega auctions, Vaibhav made headlines as he became the youngest cricketer to be auctioned at the age of 13. Hailing from Bihar, he made an impactful start to his IPL career. He smashed 101 off 38 against Gujarat Titans on April 28 at the Sawai Mansing Stadium in Jaipur, writing his name in the folklore of IPL.

While Rajasthan Royals’ journey came to an end in the league phase, Vaibhav has already made the headlines. He smashed 252 runs in seven matches, averaging 36 with a best of 101 during the season. He was seen taking an attack against Ishant Sharma and other GT bowlers while setting new heights in the IPL.

India U-19 tour of England: Schedule

50-over Warm-Up – 24 June – Loughborough University

1st One Day – 27 June – Hove

2nd One Day – 30 June – Northampton

3rd One Day – 2 July – Northampton

4th One Day – 5 July – Worcester

5th One Day – 7 July – Worcester

1st Multi Day – 12–15 July – Beckenham

2nd Multi Day – 20–23 July – Chelmsford

India U-19 Squad for England tour

Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players:

Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)