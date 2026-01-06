/IND U19 vs SA U19: 15-ball 50, 10 sixes, just one four – How teenager Suryavanshi smashed Pant’s record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is no newcomer to cricket fame, and with his every passing inning, he continues to grow as a cricketer. At 14 years, he has achieved plenty, more than his contemporaries, while showing no signs of slowing down. Since breaking the internet with his IPL debut last season, Suryavanshi has made headlines on almost all occasions he stepped foot on a cricket field, and this time it’s no different. Against South Africa U-19 in a Youth ODI on Monday, the left-hander smashed Rishabh Pant’s long-standing Youth ODI fifty record, helping his team win the match and the series.

During the second game in Benoni, the India U-19 opener, while chasing 246, hit a 15-ball fifty and broke Pant’s (18-ball fifty) record that he smashed against Nepal during the 2016 U-19 WC game. A game marred by rain interruption saw Suryavanshi hit 24-ball 68, including 10 sixes and a four. With the target reduced to 174 from 27 overs, the touring side completed the chase with eight wickets remaining, winning the game and the series.



The final ODI is scheduled on Wednesday (Jan 7) at the same venue.

Rise to the top

Suryavanshi’s latest record-breaking outing adds to his already impressive resume, which also includes his record for the fastest U-19 hundred (in 52 balls) against England Under-19 in Worcester last year.



Meanwhile, Suryavanshi’s next major assignment is the ICC Under-19 World Cup, starting (in nine days) on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia, while the spike in his form comes at the best time for the Indian Team.

Check out Team India’s U-19 WC squad –