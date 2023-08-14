Uthappa feels Virat Kohli not bothered about personal feats, focused on doing well in Asia Cup, CWC '23

Virat Kohli batted only twice during India's just-concluded all-format tour of West Indies. He played the two Tests and ODI series opener before being rested for the final two games and returned home not being part of the T20I setup (since the 2022 T20 World Cup). During his limited time in the middle, Kohli took his international century tally to 76 with a fine 121 in the second and final Test.

When Kohli got to his 76th ton, talks resumed whether he would surpass Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries record, most by any batter at the international level. Being rested for majority of the ODIs, the former Indian captain's WI tour ended pretty soon and, thus, he could not add more to his tally.

He will now gear up for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023, starting on August 30, which will soon be followed by the home ODI World Cup, in October-November.



While many believe he will be keen to come close to Tendulkar's tally and aim to break it soon, in the coming years, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa rubbished all such claims.

Uthappa, part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup win under MS Dhoni, feels Kohli isn't bothered about personal records and will be focusing on winning games for India in the upcoming Asia Cup and CWC '23.

Speaking to Times of India, the former player said. "Virat (Kohli) doesn't really care about breaking records anymore. We as people and fans are obsessed with it. He would much rather win matches for India irrespective of those hundreds. Virat's focus will be on winning matches for India in the Asia Cup and World Cup. He doesn't really care about the records."

Uthappa added, "Whether he (Virat) achieves that milestone (breaking Sachin's ODI centuries record) during the Asia Cup, World Cup or at any (other) point in his career, it doesn't matter because his sole focus is on winning matches for India, not his hundreds."

At present, the 34-year-old Kohli has a chance to break Tendulkar's record. He still has plenty of cricket left in him even if he only plays Tests and ODIs. However, he will be focused on the larger picture, i.e. of ending India's ten-year-long ICC title drought with a win in the home 50-over World Cup at home later this year.

