US Open: Rickie Fowler rides rollercoaster to lead over Clark as McIlroy lurks

Rickie Fowler got off to a blistering start then held on tight as Los Angeles Country Club struck back on Friday, taking a one-shot lead at the US Open in search of his first major championship.

The former world number four, had eight birdies and six bogeys in his two-under-par 68 for a 10-under total of 130.

Wyndham Clark carded a three-under-par 67 for 131 and was one stroke in front of Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, who had six birdies in his last nine holes on the way to a 67 that left the Northern Ireland star poised to strike at the weekend for a fifth major title and his first in nine years.

Fowler set a US Open low-round record of 62 on Thursday that was matched by Schauffele as misty weather made for benign conditions on the LA Country Club North Course.

With the course playing longer and firming up fast once the sun broke through in the afternoon, Fowler picked up right where he left off with three straight birdies to open his round.

His ability to keep the birdies flowing -- his 18 over 36 holes is another US Open record -- let him overcome three three-putts, one from just off the green at the 11th which he answered with a 23-foot birdie at the 12th.

"The birdies are out there if you put yourself in the right position, but as you can see, bogeys are very easy to make," Fowler said. "You hit fairways and hit greens, yes, you can score well, but you get out of position and it's going to eat you up."

Fowler managed to bounce back from his mistakes when he needed to.

After a three-putt at 13 he rolled in a birdie putt from inside eight feet at the par-three 15th. Unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker at 16, he responded with his final birdie of the day at 17.

Fowler, once tipped as likely to win multiple majors, missed the past two US Opens as he remained mired in a slump that saw him drop to 185th in the world.

"I'm looking forward to the weekend," he said. "It's been a while since I've felt this good in a tournament, let alone a major."

But Fowler cautioned that the 36-hole lead "means nothing."

"(It's) a little different once you get to after 54 holes because that's when things really heat up," he said.

Clark is hoping to get a taste of that challenge after putting himself in a strong position in a bid for a first major -- a month after he broke through for his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy, meanwhile, will be aiming to keep the pedal down after a searing finish to his round that got off to a rocky start with three bogeys and a birdie in his first nine holes.

