US Open: Austrian ace Dominic Thiem cruises into semifinals after beating de Minaur

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem thrashed Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets Wednesday to reach the US Open semi-finals.

The Austrian ace beat Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just 2hr 4min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I had a great feeling from the first moment on," said Thiem, gunning for his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

"My feeling was that first set, especially until I broke him for the second time, was really intense, very long rallies.

"The first and second set second I guess it looks way easier on the scoresheet than it was actually," he added.

27-year-old Thiem smashed 11 aces, whereas, the Aussie managed just one.

The Austrian won 83 per cent of first-serve points, while de Minaur, playing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final, could only manage 49 per cent.

Thiem had 81 per cent of returns in.

The powerful Austrian also smashed 44 winners while De Minaur mustered only 17.

Dominic Thiem will now face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals for a place in the finals that is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The men's semi-finals will take place on Friday.

The disqualification of Novak Djokovic for accidentally hitting a line official with a ball during the last 16 means the US Open will crown a first-time Grand Slam winner this year.

(Inputs from AFP)