Updated WTC points table: Pakistan sit at top spot after India vs West Indies 2nd Test ends in draw

The second and final Test between India and West Indies, in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad, ended in a tame draw after rain played spoilsport on Day Five on Monday (July 24). With the drawn Test, India won the two-match series 1-0 but lost out on adding more points to their kitty in the new 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. In the updated WTC points table for the ongoing cycle, India have now dropped to the second spot with Pakistan at the top of the overall standings.

Both India and Pakistan started their campaign in style in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. While India defeated West Indies in the two-match Test series opener by an innings and 141 runs, their Asian neighbours beat Sri Lanka, in Galle, by four wickets in the first of the two Tests. But with Rohit Sharma & Co. losing out on adding more points following the rain-marred second Test in the Caribbean island, the Men in Green now sit at the top spot in terms of win percentage.

Here's the updated WTC points table after the India-West Indies Test series

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to maintain their streak at the top with a 2-0 series whitewash over Sri Lanka in the Island nation. They dismissed the Lankans for a paltry 166 on the opening day of the second and final Test, currently underway in Colombo, and already have taken the lead with eight wickets in hand. Thus, they will aim for taking a sizeable lead and then hope to dictate terms.

Pakistan remain at the top, followed by India (66.67 %) whereas the likes of Australia (54.17), England (29.17) and West Indies (16.67) come next. Teams such as Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa are yet to kick off their respective campaigns whereas Sri Lanka have started off on a poor note versus Pakistan in their own backyard.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE