Updated IPL 2022 points table after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended Gujarat Titans' (GT) three-match unbeaten streak with a comprehensive 8-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 11). SRH rode on brilliant knocks of skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma to chase down the target of 163 runs with five balls to spare to secure their second win on the trot.

Asked to chase down the target of 162 runs, SRH got off to a flying start as openers Williamson and Sharma shared a brilliant stand of 64 runs for the first wicket before a stunning cameo of 18-ball 34 took SRH over the line comfortably with eight wickets to spare.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table after SRH's win over GT:

SRH pacers got their team off to a brilliant start after skipper Williamson opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. However, Hardik Pandya (50) and Abhinav Manohar (35) combined to take the team to a challenging total of 162 runs in 20 overs. GT bowers were expected to trouble the SRH batters during the run-chase but Williamson & Co. produced a clinical effort with the bat to bag their second win in a row.

With the win, SRH have no moved to the eighth spot on the points table with four points from four games while Gujarat Tiatns are sitting at the fifth spot with six points from four matches so far. Gujarat Titans were on an unbeaten streak of three games which was ended by SRH on Monday.