Updated IPL 2022 points table after Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings clash

There were a lot of speculations regarding the fate of the Delhi Capitals (DC) face-off with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday evening (April 20) after the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Delhi camp.

With another foreign player in Tim Seifert testing positive for Covid-19, after Mitchell Marsh, the match went ahead as planned. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi franchise stepped onto the field battling a lot of stress, confusion and not a perfect prepration in the build-up to the game. However, the one-time runners-up didn't put a foot wrong to thrash Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab by nine wickets at the Brabourne Stadium Mumbai to claim match 32 convincingly in IPL 2022.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: DC spinners, openers lead charge as Rishabh Pant & Co. achieve massive win over PBKS

Opting to bowl first, Pant & Co. rode on their spin trio Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav and pacer Khaleel Ahmed as all shared two wickets apiece to dismiss Punjab for a paltry 115 in 20 overs. In reply, David Warner's 30-ball 60*, Prithvi Shaw's 20-ball 41 propelled Delhi to a massive win, with 57 balls to spare, to bolster their NRR.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer wins the internet with hilarious post depicting Virat Kohli's poor form

Here's the updated points table after match 32 between DC and PBKS:

At the post-match presentation, a jubilant Pant said, "Obviously there was confusion in our camp because in the morning we got to know that Tim (Seifert) is also positive. There was some confusion, nervousness and what are we going to do now kinda feeling, but we spoke in the team meeting and pointed out on what we can focus, there was so much noise from the outside that we thought we will focus on the match. Mostly I like to leave them (Shaw and Warner) lone as everyone knows their roles in the team. We will look to improve in every match and that's the only thing we can control, results are not in our control but we can learn from our mistakes. On a wicket like this I thought the ball was stopping a bit and that's why I used more of the spinners."