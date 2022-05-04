Updated IPL 2022 points table after Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 49 of the IPL 2022 edition, on Wednesday evening (May 04). The match was held at the MCA Stadium, Pune where RCB emerged on top by 13 runs with the playoffs race intensifying with each passing day.

Opting to bowl first, the MS Dhoni-led CSK restricted RCB to 173-8, riding on regular wickets from spinners Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana. In reply, the four-time winners and defending champions Yellow Army had top-scorers in the form of Devon Conway (56) and Moeen (34) but they managed 160 for 8 in another hard-fought contest in the 15th season. With this, CSK is nearing an early exit from the competition.

Here's the updated points table after RCB-CSK clash at the MCA Stadium, Pune:

At the post-match presentation, winning captain Du Plessis said, "We definitely needed that. We put up a decent total. We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling departmet. I thought 165 would be nice to get. I thought the PP was a good time to score. The fielding was amazing. Some great catching and good bowling indeed. We are very lucky to have experienced guys. Very good to have me lean on the senior players."