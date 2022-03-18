Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Pakistan's riveting draw vs Australia

There is a lot of action taking place in the longest format of the game and, hence, leading to rapid changes in the points table of the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. After Babar Azam-led Pakistan's riveting draw versus Australia in the second and penultimate Test, in Karachi, there have been some changes in the overall standings.

Talking about the second Test, Pat Cummins-led Australia rode on Marnus Labuschagne's 160 to post 556-9 decl. after opting to bat first at the National Stadium, Karachi. In reply, Pakistan fell flat for 148, conceding a whopping 408-run lead in the process. Despite the humongous lead conceded, Babar-led Pakistan managed to draw the Test while chasing 506 in the fourth and final innings. Babar's 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's 104 not out led the home side to 443-7 when both sides settled for a draw on the final day's play. Following the enthralling battle, Australia and Pakistan remain at the top two positions, respectively, but there are some changes in PCT (i.e. Points won by a team / Points contested * 100).

Here's a look at the updated World Test Championship points table after the Karachi encounter:

After the Karachi Test, Pakistan skipper Babar said at the post-match presentation, "The plan was to bat session-by-session and build partnerships. It was a team effort, as others (Shafique and Rizwan) chipped in with useful contributions too. We took the onus and the main focus was to build partnerships right throughout the day. Rizwan was outstanding as he saved the Test for us eventually. We wanted to continue to bat in the same way (after the tea break) and we tried to be positive and play our shots. The team needed this knock, so I tried to bat for as long as I could."

Meanwhile, Cummins stated, "I think so, I think we had enough overs, it was a pretty good wicket even on day 4 and day 5. We created a few chances, but we failed to grab them. Mitch Swepson was fantastic on debut, his figures don't do justice to the way he bowled. Nathan was impressive towards the end, as he always does on day 5. For an Australian team to bat over two days at the start of a Test match, I don't think we've done that for a long time. Lots of positives from this match and so far in the series. The way we batted was fantastic, the way we hunted and took those wickets on day 3 with reverse swing, that was brilliant as well. And we were always ahead in the game, so really proud of the boys."

More changes are expected in the WTC points table with the conclusion of the Pakistan-Australia Tests and the ongoing second and penultimate Test between hosts West Indies and England.