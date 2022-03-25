Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Australia's historic series win over Pakistan

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs on Day 5 of the third and final Test at the iconic Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore on Friday (March 25). Resuming the day at 73 for no loss, the Babar Azam-led home side had an opportunity to go for the challenging 351-run chase, however, regular fall of wickets derailed their progress as the hosts were eventually bundled out for a moderate 235 all-out, courtersy Nathan Lyon's five-fer and skipper Pat Cummins' 3 for 23.

From Pakistan's perspective, opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar's fifties kept the home side in the hunt before the lower-half of their batting line-up fell flat once again. At one stage, Pakistan were 213-5 before being dismissed for 235. For the unversed, the hosts had a similar such collapse in the first innings, losing the plot from 264-5 to 268 all-out; conceding a vital 123-run lead.

After Australia's emphatic Test series win in Pakistan, in their first-ever trip to the country after 24 years, here's how the ICC World Test Championship Points Table appears:

Australia remain at the top whereas Pakistan have slipped to the fourth position. South Africa have swapped a place with Pakistan whereas Rohit Sharma-led India have also moved up by a position.

At the post-match presentation, an esctatic Cummins said, "In the first innings the way we batted, the way we put ourselves in front was fantastic. Thought if we bowled to our potential it was enough. Was kind of weird that the trend of the game was that the first couple of wickets were hard to get, once it got 30-40 overs old. The really great thing about this whole squad is .. we played really well in Australia in the Ashes. And now here. Swepson probably didn't get the just rewards, was an important member of our bowling group. We've been so well received here. Didn't know what to expect here but it has been an amazing experience. Been a lot of fun. Competitive cricket. In a lot of way, it's been more important than just the result."

Meanwhile, Babar pointed out, "Pretty good series overall. Fought hard in Pindi, saved the match in Karachi. Here, we had two bad sessions. Our plan was to play normal cricket. Thought we would go for the chase if momentum was on our side. Want to thank Australia for coming here. The crowd supported both teams. Had a lot of fun."