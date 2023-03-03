On Friday (March 03), Australia thrashed India by nine wickets to win the third and penultimate Test, in Indore, in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to keep the series alive at 2-1. Moreover, Australia also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be held at The Oval, London in early June, with their famous triumph on a turning track at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Resuming Day 3, Australia started their run-chase, where they needed 76 for a win, and lost Usman Khawaja in the first over. Nonetheless, Travis Head's 49* and Marnus Labuschagne's 28 not out led the Steve Smith-led Aussies to victory, and through to the final of the second cycle of the WTC. The damage was done for India after they only managed 109, opting to bat first on Day 1 on Wednesday (March 01), before conceding a vital 88-run lead to the visitors -- who were all-out for 197 -- on a tough batting pitch tough.

In their second essay, Rohit Sharma & Co. fell flat once again with Nathan Lyon taking 8 for 64 (ending with an 11-wicket haul in the match). Being all-out for 163, India gave a paltry 76-run target which the Aussies chased down in style during the first session of Day 3.

With this win, Australia have become the first side to enter the WTC final. India have to wait for the final Test, in Ahmedabad and need a win to not depend on other results and meet the Aussies in the summit clash. Sri Lanka is the only other team who can play spoilsport for India and reach the final if they whitewash hosts New Zealand in their forthcoming two-match series.

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Australia beat India in Indore Test:

At the post-match presentation, losing captain Rohit said, "We need to keep it simple and follow the plan. When you are playing on challenging pitches, we need to be brave. We allowed their bowlers to bowl on one particular spot. Not taking any credit away from their bowlers. especially Nathan Lyon, he kept challenging us hitting the right lengths. When the bowler is trying to do that, gotta be a little brave which I thought we were not. Things happen like that, but we can take a lot of credit about how we batted in the first 2 games."

On the way forward, he opined, "Its all about everyone coming together and chipping in. We want few guys stand up and put their hand up to take the team through. You will falter in your plans and that's what happened in this game, we didn't adapt as well as we would have liked to."