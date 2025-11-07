/Unlucky in finals? This player has lost six finals since 2023 - three in WPL and three ICC events

South African Marizanne Kapp is arguably one of the most effective women's all-rounders in cricket but she also has tough luck associated with her. Kapp has featured in six tournament finals since 2023 and has lost every single one of them - definitely a bitter pill to swallow for any player. Out of the six finals Kapp has lost, three were in ICC events and three were in Women's Premier League (WPL). While only two teams have managed to win WPL, Delhi Capitals, Kapp's team, were the finalist all three seasons.

Tough luck Marizanne Kapp

Kapp is one of the most successful all-rounders in women's cricket and hence was picked up by Delhi Capitals before the inaugural season in 2023. The WPL 2023 was played shortly after 2023 Women's T20 World Cup which South Africa lost in the final at home against Australia. Kapp lost the second final of the year when DC lost in maiden WPL final to Mumbai Indians.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2024, Delhi Capitals again reached the final but lost the team and Kapp lost to RCB this time. Later in the year, South Africa reached second consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final but lost to New Zealand this time.

In 2025, DC reached the WPL final for the third time in a row but lost again to Mumbai Indians and so did Kapp. The sixth final loss for Kapp came recently when India beat South Africa in Women's World Cup 2025 final.

Kapp retained by DC