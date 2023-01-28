United States to host 2024 Copa America with 16 teams

Copa America, the top men's football tournament for the continent of South America will be moving to a new destination for the 2024 edition. On Thursday, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced that the tournament will take place in the United States and will be co-organised by both federations.

The 2024 edition will witness the participation of 10 teams from CONMEBOL while six teams from CONCACAF will also register their presence.

"More and better competitions and for football and its values to grow and strengthen throughout the hemisphere. Without a doubt, both confederations believe in big, and we will work with this orientation," said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

Organising the showpiece event will be the perfect opportunity for the US to have experience under its bag before hosting the FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada in 2026.

While teams in CONMEBOL will have to take the regular approach in the qualifying rounds to earn a place in the quadrennial event, the six CONCACAF national teams will qualify through the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League competition.

"This is a partnership to support the ongoing growth of men's and women's football in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, and will truly be of mutual benefit to both Confederations," said CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani.

This is not the first instance where the US has participated in Copa America. It has played in the tournament on four occasions previously, viz. 1993, 1995, 2007 and 2016. Meanwhile, Mexico has featured in the tournament 10 times.

Currently, Argentina are the holders of the Copa America trophy. La Albiceleste under Lionel Messi won the final in 2021, beating arch-rivals Brazil in a thrilling 1-0 contest at the iconic Maracana Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)