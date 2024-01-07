‘Unhappy’ AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket’s rise for shorter South Africa-India Test series, raises concerns

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has put his fingers on the rise of T20 cricket as the reason behind the Test series getting cut down to just two matches (from three), with recently-concluded India’s tour of the Proteas being the prime example. De Villiers said he is unhappy with the scheduling, admitting there should have been a third Test as the series ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

While the hosts won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs, India returned stronger in the next game, winning their maiden Test at the Newlands in Cape Town within two days by seven wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the modern-day great de Villiers said he cannot stop himself from blaming T20 cricket’s rise as the crucial factor behind Tests getting neglected, adding it’s about time before One-Day cricket will also suffer the same fate.

"I am not happy that there is not a third Test. You have to blame the T20 cricket going around the world for that," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"I do not know whom to blame, but I sense something is wrong. If you want to see all the teams compete and see who is the best Test team in the world, something has to change,” he added.

T20 killing Tests

Meanwhile, sharing his views on Cricket South Africa naming a B-Team for the away New Zealand Tests, with seven debutants, including an uncapped captain - Neil Brand, AB de Villiers said this call had sent shockwaves around the cricket world.

However, scheduling the second season of SA20 (from Jan 10 to Feb 10) – South Africa’s premier franchise-based T20 tournament is the sole reason behind this, with all first-team players deciding to play there instead of remaining available for the Kiwi series.

"It (South Africa's Test squad for New Zealand) has sent shockwaves around the cricketing world and has made it clear that Test cricket is under pressure, for that matter, even ODI cricket, and the whole system is turning around T20 cricket."