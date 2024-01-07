India batter Cheteshwar Pujara enters record books with 17th double hundred in first-class cricket - WATCH

India veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara entered the record books with his 17th double hundred in first-class cricket. Pujara reached the milestone against Jharkhand on January 7 while batting for Saurashtra in the opening round of Ranji Trophy - India's premier domestic tournament. With the double ton, Pujara also drew equal with Englishmen Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash, both of whom have 17 double hundreds each.

Overall, the India batter is joint fourth on the list of most double hundreds in first-class cricket behind Aussie Don Bradman (37), Wally Hammond (36) and Patsy Hendren (22), both from England.

The double hundred was Pujara's eighth in the Ranji Trophy - second only to Paras Dogra's nine. In international Tests, Pujara has scored three double hundreds. His rest of six double tons have come in various domestic tournaments across the world including English county cricket.

The double ton comes at a time for Pujara when he is looking to make a comeback in the Indian team. The batter last played a Test for India in June 2023 - the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 against Australia. He could not make an impact in the game, scoring 14 and 27 in two innings as India lost by 209 runs.