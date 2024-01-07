India are powerhouse: Ravi Ashwin slams ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan for 'underachieving side' comment

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hit back at former England skipper Michael Vaughan for calling the current Indian team an underachieving side. Vaughan's comments had come during the recently concluded Australia-Pakistan Test series. The Indian off-spinner, in reply, asserted that India, especially in Tests, is one of the best traveling teams in the current times.

"They haven't won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don't win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill-set (they should have achieved more," Vaughan had said on Fox Sports while commentating during the second Australia-Pakistan Test.

Ashwin, clapping back at the Englishman on his YouTube channel, said: "Yes, we haven't won ICC trophies for years. We call ourselves the powerhouses of the game. But the Test team has been one of the best traveling teams in the vicinity. We have seen many great results.”

Ashwin's statement is valid as India are the only side to beat Australia in Australia in Tests since 2016. India are also the only Asian team ever to win a Test series Down Under which they have done twice, in 2018 and 2020. India have also been to two World Test Championship (WTC) finals in as many editions. They, however, failed to win on both occasions - first against New Zealand (2021) then versus Australia (2023).

Vaughan's comments also had some backing as India have failed to win a silverware in a long time. The last time India won an ICC tournament was in 2013 when they had lifted the Champions Trophy under erstwhile skipper MS Dhoni.

Most recently, India drew a two-Test series in South Africa 1-1. Rohit Sharma-led side had lost the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion before winning the next one in Cape Town.

Speaking on the same, Ashwin said: "Just reverse the situation. SA batted first in this Test after winning the toss. If SA had batted first after winning the toss in Centurion, wasn't there a chance they could have gotten all out by 65? Even India was staring at the barrel at 20/3, thanks to Virat and Shreyas' partnership from there to save us.”