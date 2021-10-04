'Undoubtedly, India's best Test batsman' - MS Dhoni gets mercilessly trolled after uninspiring 27-ball 18 during CSK vs DC clash

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was mercilessly trolled on social media platform Twitter on Monday (October 4) after his uninspiring performance with the bat in his side's face-off versus Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, in match 51 of IPL 2021.

After being asked to bat first, CSK were off to a flier with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis attacking from the word go. However, things changed for the worse for CSK with regular breakthroughs as they slipped from 28 for no loss to 62-4. In the middle overs, the onus was on Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to resurrect the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking.

However, the duo started slowly. While Rayudu got a move on heading into the end overs, the 40-year-old Dhoni struggled to hit it big throughout his stay in the middle before falling for a rusty 27-ball 18. Such was Dhoni's innings that he failed to hit a single boundary and departed with a strike-rate of 66.67. Hence, Twitterati trolled the CSK skipper for his knock. Here are some reactions:

Riding on Rayudu's 55, CSK managed a modest 136-5 with Axar Patel, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje being among wickets for DC. However, many have blamed Dhoni for CSK's low-total at the halfway stage of the encounter.

While Dhoni's poor form continues in IPL 14, he has still been a force to reckon with as a skipper and keeper for the Yellow Army. CSK have already qualified for the playoffs. However, the three-time champions will be eager to ensure a top-two finish.