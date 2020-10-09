Underperforming Manchester United players could get Solskjaer sacked: Roy Keane

Manchester United got off to a torrid start in their Premier League 2020-21 campaign following their 6-1 hammering to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hostpur on Sunday – their joint worst defeat in the Premier League era. While Manchester United did buy a few players in the transfer window, there are calls by fans to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his duty.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has now heavily criticized the players saying they could get the manager sacked if they continue to underperform.

Manchester United, who finished third last season, have managed to bag just three point off the first three matches in the Premier League 2020-21 campaign and lie in the 16th spot in the points table.

“Their performance against Spurs was disgraceful,” Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with United between 1993–2005 and is now a television pundit, told ITV. “You all have bad days in football. Some of the players were a disgrace to the United badge.

“Too many bluffers and, ultimately, these players will cost Ole his job. The players he has got there - they threw the previous manager Jose Mourinho under the bus and they will do the same to Ole.”

Since the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have signed Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani on free transfer, Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from Porto and 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri from Atletico Penarol.

Earlier, they had added Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a bid to bolster their midfield, however, he has failed to nail a starting spot so far.

Solskjaer’s Manchester United will next face Newcastle United on October 17 after the completion of international break.