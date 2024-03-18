Uncapped keeper Jaker Ali hospitalised as multiple injuries headline 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Not one, two, but three injuries made headlines during the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Chattogram on Monday (March 18). Jaker Ali, an uncapped wicketkeeper batter, had to be stretched off the ground following a collision while fielding in the first innings. Crashing into Anamul Haque while attempting to take a catch of Pramod Madushan off Taskin Ahmed, Ali got injured and was taken off immediately.

Though Haque grabbed the catch, Jaker Ali crashed his head on Haque’s shoulder.

"His (Jaker) injury is in the neck. There's no injury on the brain. We have mobilised his neck. Pain will go down in the next 24 to 48 hours. He is already saying pain has gone down. He is talking to us; he had his medicine. There's no reason to be afraid," Bangladesh team physio said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh endured a tough time in the middle during the final ODI, as seamer Mustafizur Rahman had to be stretched off due to cramps in the 48th over.

Seasoned campaigner Soumya Sarkar also injured his neck as he hit the advertisement board while trying to stop the ball in the 49th over. Tanzid Ahmed was roped in as Sarkar's concussion substitute.

"Soumya fell hard while attempting to save a boundary and also hit the advertisement billboard," Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

"His head hit the ground in the process, and he felt stiffness in the neck and also complained of a headache and vision difficulties. A SCAT5 assessment was done when he came off. He has also hurt his left knee."

Moreover, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough didn’t take the field in the second innings due to excessive heat.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka to win ODI series

Sri Lanka batted first in the decider and lost three wickets inside 11 overs. Following Kusal Mendis’ dismissal later, rookie Janith Liyanage made the innings about himself, taking down the Bangladesh attack. Although wickets kept falling at the other end, Liyanage stood his ground and slammed his maiden hundred, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 102 balls, including hitting 11 fours and two sixes. Sri Lanka scored 235.

Bangladesh lost early wickets in the chase, but Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy kept the home team’s chances alive.