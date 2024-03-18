England pacer Jofra Archer plays for Karnataka, clean bowls English county teammate - WATCH

England pacer Jofra Archer recently turned up for Karnataka state cricket team (KSCA) against his English county side Sussex and impressed with two wickets as well. Archer played as a substitute for KSCA against Sussex and took 2/22 in the only batting innings of the English county side.

Archer dismissed Tom Alsop as one of the wicket, breaking his stumps through the gate. The Sussex official X handles also had some cheeky words of praise for Archer.

"Wicket - Alsop out lbw, b Archer. The KSCA XI’s newest addition looks like a decent player tbf," posted Sussex with the video of Archer taking the wicket of Alsop. Have a look at the video below: Wicket - Alsop out lbw, b Archer



The KSCA XI’s newest addition looks like a decent player tbf. 😅 pic.twitter.com/KXOTr6AgRI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) March 15, 2024 × Notably, Archer has been out of England squad since IPL 2023 and is recovering from a right elbow stress fracture. The bowler has suffered from various injuries and hasn't been a regular for England since 2019 World Cup triumph.

Archer didn't feature in 2022 T20 World Cup as well but England are hopeful of him recovering for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in June in the USA and West Indies.

The pacer, however, won't be taking part in the upcoming IPL 2024 where he last played for the Mumbai Indians.

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler also acknowledged Archer's importance for England and said: "It's really exciting for him that hopefully he's going to get back to performing because as a captain he's someone you want to throw the ball to."

"We all know just what a special cricketer he is and it's been a tough few years for him not being able to get on the park and perform.