FA Cup – Manchester United’s Amad Diallo shown red card after extra-time winner against Liverpool, here’s why

Manchester United’s youngster Amad Diallo might have scored the injury-time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarters but still received a second yellow card, resulting in a red card conversion for taking off his shirt while celebrating. Earlier in the game, Diallo received his first yellow card warning for stopping Liverpool from taking a quick free kick right after coming onto the field.

At a time when the scorecard read 3-3, Diallo made the most of the counter in the last minutes of the game to send the ball into the net and Manchester United into the semis of the FA Cup, where they will face Coventry City. Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the other semi-final.

Right after scoring the winner for the Reds, Diallo ran towards the Stretford End to celebrate by removing his jersey, with referee David Brooks showing him the second yellow card for the offense straightaway.

WATCH VIDEO - Amad Diallo scored in added time of extra-time to send Manchester United into the FA Cup semifinal.



Afterwards, Diallo was shown a red card after receiving a second yellow for his celebration 🤷



🎥 @EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/EI98rJiVMP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 17, 2024 × Speaking to the media after that incident, Diallo reflected on his match-winning performance and shared his thoughts on the whole episode.

"What a game. Today, we deserved this win. We played very well today," he said while speaking to ITV.

"One of the best games of the season, so I am very happy.

"I forgot the first yellow. I am very disappointed for the red card, but the most important thing for me is to win against a big team like Liverpool.

"Everyone came to me saying: 'Congratulations Amad, you deserve this'. I want to thank everyone,” he added.

Will Diallo play in the FA Cup semis?

Following his red-card incident, questions were raised about whether Diallo would play the semis against Coventry City. The answer to that is yes, he will remain available for selection, but the rookie striker will miss Manchester United’s next Premier League match against Brentford on March 30.

As things stand, United is placed in the sixth position on the points table with 47 points from 28 matches. While they have won 15 of those, the Red Devils have lost 11 while playing a draw in two games.