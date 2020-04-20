Umar Akmal summoned as disciplinary panel sets hearing for April 27

Chairman of Pakistan’s Disciplinary Panel – Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on Monday issued notices to cricketer Umar Akmal and Pakistan Cricket Board requiring their attendance for hearing on April 27.

The hearing for the Umar Akmal case is scheduled to be held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and all safety measures including social distancing will be followed in order to safeguard all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Umar was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated cases and the veteran batsman decided not to request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

On February 20, PCB had suspended Umar with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and that meant he couldn’t take part in any cricket related activity pending an investigation by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Umar was issued a Notice of Charge by the PCB under its Anti-Corruption Code on March 17 and the cricketer had responded to it within the stipulated deadline.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Article 4.8.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.”

Umar, if found guilty, could face a minimum of six months and a maximum of lifetime ban under Article 2.4.4.

