KL Rahul donates ICC World Cup 2019 bat and other memorabilia on his 28th birthday

Indian batsman KL Rahul, along with his brand Gully, has donated a lot of cricket memorabilia including his ICC World Cup 2019 bat, for auction, in a bid to raise funds for ‘Aware Foundation’. The foundation looks after needy children and Rahul said he couldn’t have picked a better day to donate for the noble cause than his 28th birthday.

Rahul celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday and made sure to sign off in style. Rahul has been one of the active cricketers to be involved in charitable causes on a consistent note. In the past, Rahul has donated funds to numerous animal welfare organisations and even paid for the treatment of a child suffering from cancer.

“Since it’s a special day for me, me and Gully have decided to something very sweet and something very special,” Rahul said.

“I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation.

“It’s a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this.”

The elegant right-handed batsman has also voiced his support for Phool Versha, a charitable organization feeding the needy in the time of lockdown.

Rahul has also supported Stray Happy, an organization that feeds stray animals in Bengaluru.

Last one year has been extremely topsy-turvy for Rahul, who was involved in an entertainment chat-show controversy before emerging as one of the crucial players for Team India in the limited-overs circuit. In the last couple of series, Rahul has taken over Rishabh Pant as the numero uno behind the stumps while opening the innings and sometimes even playing in the middle-order.



