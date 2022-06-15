Umar Akmal accuses Mickey Arthur of sabotaging his career, criticises Waqar; ex-Pakistan coach hits back

Out-of-favour middle-order batter Umar Akmal has lashed out at former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur and ex-bowling coach Waqar Younis, accusing them of spoiling his career. Akmal has not played international cricket for more than two years and has been out of the side following his two successive golden ducks in the home T20Is versus Sri Lanka in late 2019.

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, the 32-year-old Umar slammed former coach Mickey Arthur. The equation between the two has never been ideal and, hence, the right-hander revealed, "Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me. I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn,” said the now-ousted middle-order batter.

However, the South African coach didn't take the criticism kindly. Taking cognisance of Umar's statement posted by Pakistani journalist Aalia Rasheed on Twitter, Arthur retweeted and wrote, "Take a look in the mirror Umar!!"

Take a look in the mirror Umar!! https://t.co/VvZKio0WpP — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 14, 2022 ×

In addition, Akmal criticised Pakistan legend and former bowling coach Waqar Younis, claiming that he refused to promote him up the order in the Pakistani batting line-up, despite receiving advice from former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In this regard, he pointed out, "I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order. Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach."

It will be interesting to see if Waqar also replies to Umar's claims. For the unversed, the latter announced his arrival in international cricket in style by becoming only the second Pakistani batter to slam a hundred on debut away from home. He further also registered his maiden ODI ton in his third appearance and was known for his power-hitting. Nonetheless, attitude and fitness issues derailed his progress and it now seems unlikely that he will make a return to the highest level.