UFC 290 Fight Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez: Check date, time, fight card & live-streaming details

UFC 290 Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Match: The main event of UFC 290 is all set to kick off on Saturday (July 8). Celebrating its 30 years, the main event will host a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The UFC 290 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Volkanovski, who turned pro in 2012, will try to maintain his dominance for the title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez. This will be Volkanovski's first defence since July 2022, with his most recent defeat to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in February.

Rodriguez turned pro in 2011 and he won the title of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America tournament in 2014. To earn this fight with Volkanovski, he beat Josh Emmett via submission to win the interim belt.

Here's everything you need to know about the UFC 290:

Date: 8 July 2023

Main Event Time: 10 pm ET, 7:30 am IST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 290 Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Match Details: The headliner match of the event will start at 10 pm ET or 7:30 am IST. Alexander Volkanovski (25-2), who is at the top of ESPN pound-for-pound mn's MMA ranking is coming off a loss to lightweight in February. While Rodriguez had only one defeat in his last six fights. Where to watch UFC 290? For fans in the United States, the Main Card will begin at 10 pm ET or 7 pm PT on ESPN+.

In Canada, the Prelims will begin at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm ET on TSN and RDS. Fans can watch Main Card on BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, YouTube, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass and Rumble.

UK and Ireland:

The Main Card will begin at 3 am GMT (Sunday) and viewers can watch it on BT Sport. For Prelims, it will start at 1 am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early Prelims: 11 pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Main Card: 4 am CET (Sunday) on:

RMC Sport 2 (France)

UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)

DAZN (Germany, Italy)

Discovery+ (Netherlands)

Eurosport (Spain)

Polsat Sport (Poland)

Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)

UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)

Prelims: 2 am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport 2 (France), Polsat (Poland) and Eurosport (Spain)

Early Prelims: 12 am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and Polsat (Poland) UFC 290 Fight Card: Main Card:

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez (Featherweight Bout)

Co-Main: Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja (Flyweight Title)

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight Title)

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore (Middleweight)

Prelims:

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price (Welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell (Welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes (Women's strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Early Prelims:

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio (Light-heavyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell (Bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar (Flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics (Lightweight)



