UFC 279: Who won the fight between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson?

UFC 279 was marred by a series of unfortunate incidents, including a backstage brawl between fighters, cancelled pre-fight press conferences and coming in over-weight at the weigh-ins, the action inside the octagon did not disappoint.

The headliner of the pay-per-view saw UFC veteran Nate Diaz take on fellow long-time fighter Tony Ferguson. Diaz was originally slated to lock horns with rising welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

However, fights on the card were shuffled after the Swede failed to make weight for the fight. The matchmakers and UFC president Dana White subsequently decided to pit Diaz against Ferguson and Chimaev against Kevin Holland.

In the main event, Diaz displayed his supreme grappling and wrestling skills to force 'El Cucuy' to tap out in the fourth round of their clash with a tight guillotine choke.

In the aftermath of his fight, Diaz confirmed rumours of him jumping ship in the hunt for greener pastures. The Stockton native declared that he is looking forward to pursuing his career in a different organization. He further suggested that he could even branch out to a different sport altogether.

The co-main event on the card saw Chimaev further improve his record to 12-0 by absolutely ragdolling Holland. The fight lasted a little over two minutes after which the Chechen fighter forced a tap out of his American contemporary with a D'Arce Choke.

The backstage brawl that led to the cancellation of the pre-fight press conference was between Chimaev and Holland. The duo were soon given the opportunity to hash issues out inside the octagon.

Although Holland is an accomplished and battle-tested fighter, Chimaev's wrestling prowess was too much for him to handle. It is interesting to note that Chimaev did not absorb even a single strike over the course of his clash against 'Trailblazer'.

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson- Main Card Results

Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission, guillotine choke (R4, 2:52)

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission, D'Arce choke (R1, 2:13)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Irene Aldana def. Macy Chiasson via TKO, upkick (R3, 2:21)

Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via submission, rear-naked choke (R1, 4:37)

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson- Preliminary Card Results

Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission, rear-naked choke (R1, 4:27)

Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via TKO, punches (R2, 4:52)

Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via TKO, punches (R2, 2:24)

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson- Early-Preliminary Card Results

Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Alatengheili def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)