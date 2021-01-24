UFC 257: American fighter Dustin Poirier knocks Irish star Conor McGregor in second round

American fighter Dustin Poirer sensationally knocked out Irish star Conor McGregor in the second round itself at UFC 257. With this win, Poirer put himself in pole position for another crack at the lightweight title.

This knockout was the first in Irishman's prolific career despite dominating the match from the opening bell. The KO silenced most of the crowd present in the arena as they were cheering UFC star, Conor McGregor. The place emptied quickly as the fight got over.

Controlling the centre of the octagon, McGregor landed some hard shots with his right hand but he couldn't find the blow with his left that would have finished the fight, and instead, Poirier scored with a hard right to get his back off the fence before landing a flurry of blows to win.

Last time McGregor clashed with Dustin Poirier was back in 2014 when the Irish fighter knocked the American MMA star within two minutes. Conor McGregor vowed to finish it earlier this time.

Poirer won the interim lightweight title in 2019, however, was beaten by Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed crown later the same year.

With Khabib's retirement and unlikeliness to return to the octagon, Poirier could face Michael Chandler, the former Bellator champion who scored a thunderous first-round knockout victory in his UFC debut over New Zealand's Dan Hooker in the evening's co-main event.

(Inputs from Reuters)