'I feel like I’m only starting', says Conor McGregor before UFC 257

UFC star Conor McGregor will be looking to kick off 2021 with style as the Irish fighter is set to face Dustin Poirier for a rematch in the UFC 257, scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Despite many achievements, McGregor feels that he is just starting and he has a lot to give to his fans as he is a young man. “I feel like I’m only starting,” McGregor said at Thursday’s UFC 257 news conference. “Everyone wants to kind of (say), ‘Hey, Conor, you’ve done it all. You’re so rich. You’re richer than Dana (White) over here. What are you doing here?’ Am I not allowed to be here? I want to be here. I want to perform for the fans. I’m a young man. I’ve got many highlights – you know, all the money, all the belts, everything. That comes and that goes. You know what lives on? Highlights – a fighter’s highlights.

“You look at Roy Jones Jr.’s highlights, Mike Tyson’s highlights, (Muhammad) Ali’s highlights. I want my highlight reel to be like a movie. That’s what I’m after. I’m looking to get in and perform (and) put on amazing highlights that I can sit as an old man with my son and just watch back and just enjoy life.”

Since his debut in 2013, McGregor is the first fighter in the UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously. The Irish fighter has delivered fastest knockouts in the history of the game and has recorded historic pay-per-view numbers. His bout with American boxer Floyd Mayweather was worth $100 million.

Last time McGregor clashed with Dustin Poirier was back in 2014 when the Irish fighter knocked the American MMA star within two minutes. Conor McGregor vowed to finish it earlier this time.

“I have plenty of motivation,” McGregor said. “Dustin is a hell of a competitor. What does the champ-champ do? He does it twice. OK, I conquered it. Let’s conquer it again. Do it twice. That’s what the champ-champ does.”