UFC star Conor McGreggor trolled for buying a million dollar watch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jan 18, 2021, 03.38 PM(IST)

MMA fighter Conor McGregor appears in Brooklyn Supreme Court during a hearing on assault charges in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 14, 2018. Photograph:( Reuters )

McGreggor currently is in Abu Dhabi preparing for his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier.

Netizens have brutally trolled UFC star Conor McGregor after he posted a video of his brand new watch that costs around a million dollars. 

The Irish fighter shared images of the of $1,000,000 golden watch and captioned it: "New watch new suit new whip alert."

According to The Sun, this new watch is a Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette with a "total of 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds" on the backdrop and a further "80 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds" on the lugs.

However, Twitteratis questioned McGregor's choice of item to spend a million dollars on. Someone else asked: "Ya but does it even tell the time?" While another said: "I feel I need a degree in astrology just to be able to read that thing."

