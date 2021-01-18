UFC star Conor McGreggor trolled for buying a million dollar watch

MMA fighter Conor McGregor appears in Brooklyn Supreme Court during a hearing on assault charges in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 14, 2018. Photograph:( Reuters )
McGreggor currently is in Abu Dhabi preparing for his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier.
Netizens have brutally trolled UFC star Conor McGregor after he posted a video of his brand new watch that costs around a million dollars.
The Irish fighter shared images of the of $1,000,000 golden watch and captioned it: "New watch new suit new whip alert."
According to The Sun, this new watch is a Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette with a "total of 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds" on the backdrop and a further "80 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds" on the lugs.
Conor McGregor’s new $1 million watch 💰 pic.twitter.com/2RhES2P0Db— Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) January 15, 2021
However, Twitteratis questioned McGregor's choice of item to spend a million dollars on. Someone else asked: "Ya but does it even tell the time?" While another said: "I feel I need a degree in astrology just to be able to read that thing."
I'm not hating on the spending, but my god this watch is tacky 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2VavuaHoU5— Simen Platou (@splatou) January 16, 2021
Conor McGregor has been on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for a week.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 15, 2021
He's already spent $4 million on watches 😂
If I were Conor McGregor, I would simply not spend a million dollars on a watch.— Scott Moore 💛 (@ScottMoore0) January 17, 2021