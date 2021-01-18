UFC star Conor McGreggor trolled for buying a million dollar watch

Netizens have brutally trolled UFC star Conor McGregor after he posted a video of his brand new watch that costs around a million dollars.

The Irish fighter shared images of the of $1,000,000 golden watch and captioned it: "New watch new suit new whip alert."

McGreggor currently is in Abu Dhabi preparing for his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier.

According to The Sun, this new watch is a Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette with a "total of 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds" on the backdrop and a further "80 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds" on the lugs.

However, Twitteratis questioned McGregor's choice of item to spend a million dollars on. Someone else asked: "Ya but does it even tell the time?" While another said: "I feel I need a degree in astrology just to be able to read that thing."

I'm not hating on the spending, but my god this watch is tacky 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2VavuaHoU5 — Simen Platou (@splatou) January 16, 2021 ×

Conor McGregor has been on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for a week.



He's already spent $4 million on watches 😂 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 15, 2021 ×