UEFA Nations League: Mbappe equaliser salvages draw for France against Austria

Kylian Mbappe's 83rd-minute leveller let France hold early scoring Austria at a draw. Mbappe appeared as replacement for Antoine Griexmann in second half at Ernst-Happel Stadium and scored in his characteristic fashion. The goal brought France level with Austria. The match was a draw at 1-1.

Andreas Weimann scored for Austria.

This result means that France is still without a win three games into UEFA Nations League. France had won last year's edition.

They are bottom of League A, Group 1 with two points after losing 2-1 at home to Denmark last weekend and then drawing 1-1 in Croatia on Monday.

Denmark is at the top of the group despite a 1-0 hom defeat against Croatia in Copehagen on Friday.

France will play their final match of the June international break at home to Croatia on Monday before the group campaign concludes in September.

"There is never any need to worry. We should always be proud and just try to improve," Mbappe told broadcaster TF1 before admitting that he had still not fully recovered from the injury that forced him off against Denmark.

"No but if the coach needs me I will be there. There is just one game left before the holidays so I can force it a little bit."

The match, held in Vienna went ahead despite concerns about a huge hole that opened up on the pitch during Austria-Denmark match on Monday.

Against France, Austria scored early just eight minute into the game. Konrad Laimer's low ball in from the right was converted by the Bristol City forward Weimann.

France coach Didier Deschamps sent on Mbappe for Griezmann in the 63rd minute and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku came on for Kingsley Coman 11 minutes from time as they stepped up their search for the leveller.

Mbappe had not played against Croatia after coming off with a knee knock at half-time against Denmark, and he was fresh enough to make the difference for the visitors.

A quick exchange of passes with Nkunku led to the Paris Saint-Germain star breaking through to fire past goalkeeper Patrick Pentz and score his 10th goal for his country this season.

(With inputs from agencies)

