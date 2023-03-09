UEFA Europa League 2023 LIVE: When & where to watch Round of 16 matches-Check the team list

UEFA Europa League: UEFA Europa League (UEL) has completed the knockout playoffs, and eight teams have qualified for the round of 16. Round of 16 will be played between eight group stage winners and eight knockout round playoff winners. The teams that emerge on the winning side will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Europa League 2023 is the 52nd season of UEFA's secondary club football tournament in Europe. UEFA changed its name 14 seasons ago from UEFA Cup to UEFA Europa League. Teams who qualify for the finals will play the final match at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary. Originally, Budapest was supposed to host the finale for UEFA 2022 Europa League. But UEFA had to make shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of the Europa League 2023 will directly enter the UEFA Champions League 2023. They will also have an opportunity to play against the winner of the UEFA Champions League winner in the UEFA Super Cup 2023.

UEFA Europa League 2022-23 commenced on August 4, 2022. The final will be on May 31, 2023. Teams played the third qualifying round on August 4 and August 11, 2022. Later, the playoffs happened on August 18 and August 25, 2022. The qualifiers featured around 27 teams across two rounds.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the Round of 16 matches of the UEFA Europa League:

Round of 16 team list

Here is the list of teams that qualified for the round of 16 through group stages and teams securing their place through Knockout round playoffs.

Europa Group stage winners:

Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)﻿

Europa Knockout round play-off winners:

Juventus (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Man United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)﻿

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)﻿﻿

When will the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 starts?

The UEFA Europa Round of 16 will take place from March 9 to March 16.

Where to watch the draw and live matches of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16?

The draw will be live-streamed on UEFA's official website and Sony Sports Network as well. You can also watch all the live action of the Round of 16 on JioTV, Sony LIV App, and Airtel XStream on your mobile.

How to live-stream the Round of 16 matches of the UEFA Europa League on mobile and laptop?

The live-streaming of the match can also be enjoyed by the fans on the SonyLIV app and website.



