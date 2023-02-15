UEFA Europa League 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch 2023 Europa League Live in India & Europe on mobile & TV
UEFA Europa League 2023 Live: The 52nd season of the UEFA Europa League is gaining momentum again. The full schedule of the matches is out, and fans are more excited than ever. The knockout round playoffs are starting on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The first match is between all-time rivals Barcelona and Manchester United. The UEFA Europa League 2023 will bring Spanish giants Barcelona against Manchester United in the knockout playoffs at Camp Nou. Teams qualifying for the final match will lock horns at the Puskas Arena in Hungary's capital city of Budapest. The winner of the second-tier championship will automatically enter the UEFA Champions League 2023.
The first match of the UEFA Europa League 2023 has drawn massive attention. Barcelona is at the top of La Liga 2022-23 rankings with 56 points in 21 games. On the other hand, Manchester United has bagged the third spot in the Premier League points table with 46 points in 23 matches.
Here are all the Live streaming details for UEFA Europa League 2023. You can find the local broadcasting channel in your region to watch the UEFA Europa League 2023 Live.
UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: How to Watch Barcelona vs Manchester United and other matches Live?
In India, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Live TV telecast of the UEFA Europa League matches like Barcelona vs Manchester United on February 16. You can also live stream the UEFA Europa League 2023 on JioTV, Sony LIV App, and Airtel XStream on your mobile. Barcelona vs Manchester United will start at 11:15 PM IST on Thursday.
Here's the list of channels broadcasting the UEFA Europa League 2023 Live in Europe.
Russia: Match TV
Germany: Prime Video, DAZN
United Kingdom: BT Sport
France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport
Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN
Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro
Ukraine: Megogo
Poland: Viaplay, TVP
Romania: Pro TV
Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN
Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV
Czechia: Ceska Televize, Sport1
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Sweden: Viaplay Group
Hungary: MTVA, RTL
Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria
Serbia: Arena Sport
Switzerland: blue+, CH Media
Bulgaria: A1, bTV
Denmark: TV2
Finland: Viaplay Group
Slovakia: RTVS, Sport1
Norway: Viaplay Group
Croatia: Arena Sport
Moldova: Setanta, Prime
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Albania: DigitAlb
Lithuania: Viaplay Group
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Slovenia: Arena Sport, Sportklub, Pro Plus
Latvia: Viaplay Group
Estonia: Viaplay Group
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Luxembourg: RTL
Malta: PBS, Melita, GO
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Liechtenstein: blue+, RTL, CH Media
You can watch the UEFA Europa League 2023 on uefa.tv. You can register for free to watch live streaming of select UEFA competitions, match highlights, goals and more football videos.