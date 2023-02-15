UEFA Europa League 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch 2023 Europa League Live in India & Europe on mobile & TV

UEFA Europa League 2023 Live: The 52nd season of the UEFA Europa League is gaining momentum again. The full schedule of the matches is out, and fans are more excited than ever. The knockout round playoffs are starting on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The first match is between all-time rivals Barcelona and Manchester United. The UEFA Europa League 2023 will bring Spanish giants Barcelona against Manchester United in the knockout playoffs at Camp Nou. Teams qualifying for the final match will lock horns at the Puskas Arena in Hungary's capital city of Budapest. The winner of the second-tier championship will automatically enter the UEFA Champions League 2023.

The first match of the UEFA Europa League 2023 has drawn massive attention. Barcelona is at the top of La Liga 2022-23 rankings with 56 points in 21 games. On the other hand, Manchester United has bagged the third spot in the Premier League points table with 46 points in 23 matches.

Here are all the Live streaming details for UEFA Europa League 2023. You can find the local broadcasting channel in your region to watch the UEFA Europa League 2023 Live.

UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: How to Watch Barcelona vs Manchester United and other matches Live?

In India, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Live TV telecast of the UEFA Europa League matches like Barcelona vs Manchester United on February 16. You can also live stream the UEFA Europa League 2023 on JioTV, Sony LIV App, and Airtel XStream on your mobile. Barcelona vs Manchester United will start at 11:15 PM IST on Thursday.

Here's the list of channels broadcasting the UEFA Europa League 2023 Live in Europe.

Russia: Match TV

Germany: Prime Video, DAZN

United Kingdom: BT Sport

France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport

Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN

Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro

Ukraine: Megogo

Poland: Viaplay, TVP

Romania: Pro TV

Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN

Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV

Czechia: Ceska Televize, Sport1

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Sweden: Viaplay Group

Hungary: MTVA, RTL

Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria

Serbia: Arena Sport

Switzerland: blue+, CH Media

Bulgaria: A1, bTV

Denmark: TV2

Finland: Viaplay Group

Slovakia: RTVS, Sport1

Norway: Viaplay Group

Croatia: Arena Sport

Moldova: Setanta, Prime

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Albania: DigitAlb

Lithuania: Viaplay Group

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Slovenia: Arena Sport, Sportklub, Pro Plus

Latvia: Viaplay Group

Estonia: Viaplay Group

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Luxembourg: RTL

Malta: PBS, Melita, GO

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Liechtenstein: blue+﻿, RTL﻿, CH Media