UEFA decides to cancel Norway's match against Romania

UEFA has decided to cancel Norway's Nations League match against Romania after the Norwegian squad failed to travel to Bucharest as a COVID-19 case was found in the squad.

Norway risks a forfeit (3-0 loss) by not fulfilling the match scheduled on Sunday in Romania and there are no available dates in the international calendar to conduct the game.

According to UEFA, the case has been sent to its disciplinary committee for a decision. The forfeit will cost Norway as the team is currently level with Austria at the top of their group in second-tier League B. Norway will face Austria due to meet in Vienna on Tuesday in the final round.

The group winner gets two rewards: Promotion to the top tier of the next Nations League and a potential place in World Cup qualifying playoffs scheduled in March 2022 to advance to the tournament in Qatar later that year.

(Inputs from PTI)