Nations League: France beat Portugal 1-0 to book finals spot

World Cup champions France defeated Portugal in Nations League to book a place in next year's finals.

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante helped France towards 1-0 victory over table-toppers Portugal.

Kante's second international goal came in the 53rd minute. France leads Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal by three points ahead of Tuesday's clash with Sweden in Paris but is guaranteed first place by their superior head-to-head record.

"It's very nice to see them snatch the win. It's deserved. We've fulfilled our objective of finishing first," France coach Didier Deschamps said after the win over a Portuguese side which had won the inaugural Nations League title on home soil in 2019.

Earlier, Mbappe's injury was a major hit to the French side before the Portugal clash. The PSG star was ruled out of Finland clash, where France was beaten 2-0 at home, due to a thigh injury which made his availability for Portugal match uncertain.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is just seven goals shy of the men’s national team record held by former Iran striker Ali Daei with his 109 goals. He had two best scoring chances once it fell behind.