'We're here to win the league and we have that mentality': Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have been struggling in Premier League ever since Alex Ferguson's departure. However, Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes feels that the fallen giant in English football still possesses the mentality to end their title drought in the competition.

Last time Manchester United won the Premier League was back in 2012-13. Since then, their rivals Manchester City and Chelsea have dominated the league.

United came third in the last season and went to book a semi-final spot in FA Cup and Europa League. Bruno played a key role in them after joining the club in January.

"For me, it doesn't matter about the other teams. People may say they're better than us, they have a better first eleven than us, guys who come from the bench are better. People can say what they think, I don't care," Fernandes said on the UTD podcast.

"For a club like United, it's a long time since we won the Premier League. It's too long, I think. So you have to have in your mind - all the players, all the staff - we're here to win. And I think we have that mentality.

"I came to Manchester to win trophies. You're playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history."

But Manchester United have had a terrible start to the current season as they sit on 14th position with three victories, three defeats and a draw from their opening seven games.

They take on promoted West Bromwich Albion next Saturday as action resumes following the international break.

(Inputs from Reuters)