From Chelsea to Manchester City: Premier League giants wish everyone a 'Happy Diwali'

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Nov 14, 2020, 02.53 PM(IST)

Premier League Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Premier League has a major fan base in India. This year's Diwali, which is also one of the most important festivals in India, commenced on a muted note on Saturday.

On the occasion of Diwali, many Premier League giants have wished their fans based in India. 

Premier League's official account on Twitter wished their fans by posting a compilation of league icons.

Chelsea FC and Manchester City were the first to wish their fans on the occasion of Diwali.

Defending champions Liverpool FC also wished their fans. 

Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspurs also wished their fans. 

West Ham United posted a compilation video of their players wishing their fans in India a very Happy Diwali. 

Leicester City FC wished their fans. 

