From Chelsea to Manchester City: Premier League giants wish everyone a 'Happy Diwali'

Premier League Photograph:( AFP )
Premier League has a major fan base in India. This year's Diwali, which is also one of the most important festivals in India, commenced on a muted note on Saturday.
On the occasion of Diwali, many Premier League giants have wished their fans based in India.
Premier League's official account on Twitter wished their fans by posting a compilation of league icons.
From all of us at the Premier League, wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali. 🪔— Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 14, 2020
𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/Zek4lOCtv7
Chelsea FC and Manchester City were the first to wish their fans on the occasion of Diwali.
#HappyDiwali to all our fans who are celebrating!— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 14, 2020
“Light, my light, the world-filling light…” #lightourcity
⚽️ @PUMA
🙌 @MangteC
🤝 @HARRDYSANDHU pic.twitter.com/XVuHLN67TH
Defending champions Liverpool FC also wished their fans.
To all our supporters in 🇮🇳 and around the world, wishing you all a safe and prosperous #Diwali pic.twitter.com/cuEvikaq9A— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2020
Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspurs also wished their fans.
✨ Wishing our fans in India 🇮🇳 a very happy & safe Diwali! 💙— Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) November 14, 2020
Celebrate #DiwaliWithSpurs, have a sweet & watch football - like a true Spurs fan 😁🥰#THFC ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2OZgyt1qPx
West Ham United posted a compilation video of their players wishing their fans in India a very Happy Diwali.
From all of us at West Ham United, here's wishing a very safe and #HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating.. pic.twitter.com/tCdSXnjiFZ— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 14, 2020
Leicester City FC wished their fans.
Best wishes to all #lcfc fans celebrating #Diwali pic.twitter.com/vGQeVzQKs7— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 14, 2020
Happy #Diwali to all of our supporters who are celebrating here and all around the world! pic.twitter.com/KGAFxrSIwE— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 14, 2020