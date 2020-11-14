From Chelsea to Manchester City: Premier League giants wish everyone a 'Happy Diwali'

On the occasion of Diwali, many Premier League giants have wished their fans based in India.

Premier League has a major fan base in India. This year's Diwali, which is also one of the most important festivals in India, commenced on a muted note on Saturday.

Premier League's official account on Twitter wished their fans by posting a compilation of league icons.

From all of us at the Premier League, wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali. 🪔



𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/Zek4lOCtv7 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 14, 2020 ×

Chelsea FC and Manchester City were the first to wish their fans on the occasion of Diwali.

Defending champions Liverpool FC also wished their fans.

To all our supporters in 🇮🇳 and around the world, wishing you all a safe and prosperous #Diwali pic.twitter.com/cuEvikaq9A — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2020 ×

Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspurs also wished their fans.

✨ Wishing our fans in India 🇮🇳 a very happy & safe Diwali! 💙



Celebrate #DiwaliWithSpurs, have a sweet & watch football - like a true Spurs fan 😁🥰#THFC ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2OZgyt1qPx — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) November 14, 2020 ×

West Ham United posted a compilation video of their players wishing their fans in India a very Happy Diwali.

From all of us at West Ham United, here's wishing a very safe and #HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating.. pic.twitter.com/tCdSXnjiFZ — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 14, 2020 ×

Leicester City FC wished their fans.