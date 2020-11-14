From Virat Kohli to Saina Nehwal: Sports fraternity in India wishes a very 'Happy Diwali'

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Nov 14, 2020, 12.45 PM(IST)

diwali wishes from Sports Fraternity Photograph:( AFP )

This year's Diwali, which is also one of the most important festivals in India, commenced on a muted note on Saturday.

On the occasion of Diwali, sporting fraternity in India took to social media and wished their fans. 

This year's Diwali, which is also one of the most important festivals in India, commenced on a muted note on Saturday. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Badminton ace Saina Nehwal, Mahesh Bhupathi were among the first to wish. 

Skipper Kohli posted a video for Diwali with a special message for his fans. 

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly wished his fans. 

Former Tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi shared a picture of his house being Diwali ready. 

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal shared a photo of her family and wished everyone a Happy Diwali. 

Former India batsman and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina wished his fans and paid tribute to the soldiers and their families. He wrote: "Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness."

VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish everybody a very Happy Diwali. He wrote: "Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali Diya. May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health."

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag wished his fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali. 

