From Virat Kohli to Saina Nehwal: Sports fraternity in India wishes a very 'Happy Diwali'

On the occasion of Diwali, sporting fraternity in India took to social media and wished their fans.

Also read: Diwali 2020: India, along with the world, celebrates the festival of lights

This year's Diwali, which is also one of the most important festivals in India, commenced on a muted note on Saturday. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Badminton ace Saina Nehwal, Mahesh Bhupathi were among the first to wish.

Skipper Kohli posted a video for Diwali with a special message for his fans.

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly wished his fans.

Wish all a happy diwali ..may the festival of lights bring happiness and prosperity to all .. pic.twitter.com/qIOHfRZoWW — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 14, 2020 ×

Former Tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi shared a picture of his house being Diwali ready.

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal shared a photo of her family and wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

Former India batsman and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina wished his fans and paid tribute to the soldiers and their families. He wrote: "Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness."

Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness. @adgpi #Respect #JaiHind #HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/Njd8eOaDYW — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020 ×

VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish everybody a very Happy Diwali. He wrote: "Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali Diya. May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health."

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020 ×

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag wished his fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali.