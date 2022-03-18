UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw: Chesela to take on Real Madrid, Manchester City face Atletico

A couple of blockbuster fixtures are on the cards after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw was conducted on Friday (March 18). The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland as the fate of the remaining eight teams in the Champions League this year was decided.

Defending champions Chelsea have been drawn against Real Madrid, who have been in brilliant form of late. Real Madrid had upstaged PSG 3-1 in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie to secure a spot in the last eight. Carlo Ancelotti's men will now be up against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who are currently in turmoil after their Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Manchester City have been paired up against Atletico Madrid, who will be running high on confidence after beating Manchester United in the Round of 16 to book a spot in the final eight. Liverpool have been handed a comparatively easier draw against Portuguese side Benfica in the quarters.

Bayern Munich, who won the 2019-20 edition of the competition, have been drawn against Spanish side Villarreal. With Robert Lewandowski continuing his purple patch this season, Bayern will once again be fancying the chances of lifting the trophy this year.

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw in full:

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool