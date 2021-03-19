UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw: Live streaming, start time in IST, telecast and more

The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final is set to take place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland. With only eight teams left in the UCL 2020-21 season, the competition tightens up as the best teams in Europe fight for the coveted title.

With the likes of Barcelona and Juventus out of the UCL, it will be the first time in a decade that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the UCL quarter-finals draw.

All eight teams can draw anyone for their two-legged UCL quarter-final and based on the quarter-final match-ups, the draw for the semi-final will also take place on Friday.

Eight teams involved in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw are: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The first-leg UCL quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7 while the second leg will be played on April 13 and 14.

All you need to know about UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals draw:

Which teams are involved in UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw?

Bayern Munich (Germany), Liverpool (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Chelsea (England), Manchester City (England), Porto (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

When and what time will the UEFA Champions League Draw start?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will start at 4:30 PM (IST) on March 19th.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Draw be held?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will take place at Nyon, Switzerland.

Where can the UEFA Champions League Draw be live-streamed online?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will be streamed live via Sony Sports Network's streaming platform, Jio TV, Airtel TV and UEFA.COM.

Which channel will telecast the UEFA Champions League Draw on TV?

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.