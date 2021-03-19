UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw: Live streaming, start time in IST, telecast and more Photograph:( AFP )
The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final is set to take place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland. Let us take a look at the live-streaming and telecast details for the UCL 2020-21 draw.
The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final is set to take place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland. With only eight teams left in the UCL 2020-21 season, the competition tightens up as the best teams in Europe fight for the coveted title.
All eight teams can draw anyone for their two-legged UCL quarter-final and based on the quarter-final match-ups, the draw for the semi-final will also take place on Friday.
Eight teams involved in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw are: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.
The first-leg UCL quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7 while the second leg will be played on April 13 and 14.
The UEFA Champions League Draw will start at 4:30 PM (IST) on March 19th.
The UEFA Champions League Draw will take place at Nyon, Switzerland.
The UEFA Champions League Draw will be streamed live via Sony Sports Network's streaming platform, Jio TV, Airtel TV and UEFA.COM.
The UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.