UCL quarter-final, semi-final draw in full: Bayern Munich face PSG, Liverpool to take on Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals and semi-finals draw took place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland. The UCL 2020-21 quarter-finals draw gave mouth-watering fixtures for the football fans as FC Bayern Munich drew Paris Saint-Germain in what can be termed as the biggest match from the final eight.

Eight teams involved in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw were: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The first-leg UCL quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7 while the second leg will be played on April 13 and 14. The first leg of the semi-final will be played on 27-28 April while the second leg is scheduled for 4-5 May.

ALSO READ: Tuchel makes Chelsea Champions League contenders but Man City, Bayern the teams to beat

Here's the full UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 quarter-final and semi-final draw:

UCL Quarter-Final Draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

FC Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

UCL Semi-Final Draw:

Semi-Final 1: FC Bayern Munich/Paris Saint-Germain VS Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund

FC Bayern Munich/Paris Saint-Germain VS Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund Semi-Final 2: Liverpool/Real Madrid VS FC Porto vs Chelsea

UCL Final:

Winner Semi-Final 1 (Home Team) vs Winner of Semi-Final 2