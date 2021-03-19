UCL quarter-final, semi-final draw in full: Bayern Munich face PSG, Liverpool to take on Real Madrid

Full UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 quarter-final and semi-final draw: Photograph:( AFP )
The UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals and semi-finals draw took place on Friday (March 19) at Nyon, Switzerland. The UCL 2020-21 quarter-finals draw gave mouth-watering fixtures for the football fans as FC Bayern Munich drew Paris Saint-Germain in what can be termed as the biggest match from the final eight.
Eight teams involved in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw were: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.
The first-leg UCL quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7 while the second leg will be played on April 13 and 14. The first leg of the semi-final will be played on 27-28 April while the second leg is scheduled for 4-5 May.
Winner Semi-Final 1 (Home Team) vs Winner of Semi-Final 2